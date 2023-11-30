KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 104

Statewide News – 11/30/23

Salt Lake City Moves Closer to Hosting 2034 Winter Olympics

The International Olympic Committee’s Executive Board announced on November 29 that Salt Lake City is their preferred host for the 2034 Winter Olympic Games.

While this is isn’t an official confirmation for Utah’s capital city, it is a massive step toward the return of the Winter Olympics following the 2002 version of the Olympics that were hosted in Salt Lake City.

The IOC also recommended the French Alps as the host for the 2030 Winter Olympic Games, and an official confirmation is expected to be announced sometime in 2024.

Hawaiian Airlines Adding Flights to Salt Lake City

Connection flights from Honolulu to Salt Lake City are expected to begin next year, being the first of its kind for the beehive state.

Hawaiian Airlines is planning to begin the flights on May 15, 2024, with flights happening every day to and from Hawaii.

Bill Wyatt, the Salt Lake City International Airport Executive Director, said the airport is thrilled to have the new connection flights.

Storms Make Their Way Through Utah

Weather experts are tracking multiple storm systems that are moving into Utah this week.

The first storm is currently moving through the state to minimal results with increased cloud cover and a slight chance of rain in Southern Utah.

The second storm is expected to arrive tomorrow which could bring both rain and snow to multiple parts of the state.

The last storm that’s being tracked is expected to move in on December 2, and could bring significant snowfall to the mountainous regions of Utah.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 11/30/23

Woman Suffers Injuries from Minivan Crash in Hurricane

A woman suffered serious injuries after her minivan rolled into a ravine in the Hurricane area by State Route 7 on November 29.

The accident occurred at about 6 p.m. where the woman was heading eastbound by mile post 16. The woman’s vehicle drove off the road and into a nearby ravine where Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue had to extricate her out of the wreckage using a rope system.

Once she was rescued from the wreckage, she was then airlifted to St. George Regional Hospital for medical treatment.

Missing Man with Dementia Found Near Cedar City

A missing 77-year-old man with Dementia from St. George was found in the midst of a car wreck near Cedar City on November 28.

Arthur Long had been reported missing by his family earlier on the same day. Long was found by a driver who noticed an SUV that had gone off the road on State Route 14 near Cedar City.

Long was treated for hypothermia by a Cedar Mountain Fire crew and is now back with his family following medical treatment.

Dickens Festival is a Festive Time in St. George

The Dickens Festival is now in full swing at the Dixie Convention Center until December 2 in St. George.

The festival costs $10 to enter with a large number of booths and Christmas decorations adorned throughout the main venue. Food, novelty items, and specialty booths can be found throughout the main hall.

Face painting, toys, artists selling their work, and live entertainment call also be found across the multitude of booths and attractions.

Each day of The Dickens Festival opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. until December 2, and you can find even more details including photos in our full article.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton may have mentioned this before, but he wanted to mention it anyway. Stockton absolutely adores The Dickens Festival. It’s his absolute favorite St. George Christmas tradition, and it’s even better now that he gets to see his nieces and nephews enjoy the festivities as well. Stockton said you should do yourself a favor and go to the Dickens Festival because it certainly got him in the mood for the holidays.

Happy Friday Eve!