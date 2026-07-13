Utah Tech Baseball Player Drafted by Houston Astros

Utah Tech baseball has another reason to celebrate. Trailblazer shortstop Petey Soto Jr. was selected by the Houston Astros in the 18th round of the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft, becoming the first Utah Tech player drafted during the program's NCAA Division I era.

Baseball Program Growth

For baseball fans in Southern Utah, it's another milestone in the continued growth of Utah Tech athletics. Soto was chosen with the 541st overall pick, adding his name to the program's long baseball history while becoming the 48th player in school history to be selected in the MLB Draft dating back to the Dixie State junior college days.

WAC Offensive Leader

Soto earned the opportunity after an outstanding junior season. The slick-fielding shortstop hit .340 with 77 hits, 15 doubles, six home runs, 48 RBIs and 13 stolen bases, finishing among the Western Athletic Conference leaders in several offensive categories. He also established himself as one of the nation's top defensive shortstops, earning semifinalist recognition for the Brooks Wallace Award, presented annually to the country's best collegiate shortstop.

Utah Tech Competitive Force

His consistency at the plate stood out throughout the season. Soto recorded a hit in 41 of his final 50 starts and finished with 23 multi-hit games, helping lead Utah Tech through another competitive campaign. Defensively, he was equally valuable, playing a key role in turning 22 double plays for the Trailblazers.

One Of Several Draftees

Soto's selection also continues a strong year for baseball across the Beehive State. Seven players from Utah colleges heard their names called during the 2026 MLB Draft, showcasing the growing depth of talent throughout the state's college baseball programs.

Good for the Future Program

Soto's draft selection is about more than one player reaching professional baseball. It serves as another sign that the Trailblazers' Division I program continues to gain national recognition and can develop players capable of reaching the next level. As Soto begins his professional career in the Astros organization, Southern Utah baseball fans will have another hometown player to follow through the minor leagues with hopes of one day reaching the majors.