Blood Levels Are Low in Southern Utah; Here’s How You Can Help

The American Red Cross is calling on eligible donors in Utah and across the country to give blood as the national blood supply continues to fall short of hospital demand.

Supply Drop

The Red Cross says the national blood supply has dropped 25% since July 1. Officials say summer is one of the most difficult times of year for blood collection, with schools out, families traveling and regular donation schedules often interrupted. The need for blood does not slow down during the summer. Hospitals still rely on blood and platelet donations for trauma patients, cancer patients, people undergoing surgery, mothers experiencing childbirth complications, and others facing medical emergencies.

Urgent Demand Continues

Blood also cannot be manufactured or stored indefinitely, so the supply depends on people continuing to donate regularly. The organization has been warning for weeks that scheduled donations were dropping heading into the summer months. Now, officials say the need is urgent as demand continues to outpace donations.

Make an Appointment...and a Difference

In Southern Utah, residents, the Red Cross says one appointment can help make a difference. Donors of all blood types are needed, and platelet donors are also encouraged to schedule appointments. The Fourth of July holiday period, summer travel and extreme heat can make it harder to keep donation levels steady. But patients need blood every day, regardless of the season.

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Anyone who is healthy, eligible and able to donate is encouraged to make an appointment soon. Appointments can be scheduled through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.