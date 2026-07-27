Utah Tech Football Player Named to All-Conference Honor

Utah Tech football is entering a new conference era with one of its top specialists already earning recognition.

New Conference, Big Honor

Senior punter Ryan Marks has been voted to the 2026 Preseason All-Big Sky Conference Team. The honor was announced Sunday during Big Sky Kickoff Weekend, giving Utah Tech a preseason all-conference selection as the Trailblazers prepare for their first football season in the Big Sky. Marks is coming off a standout 2025 season. Utah Tech Athletics says he broke the program’s single-season and career records in punt yardage while averaging 46.4 yards per punt. His net average was 40.26 yards per punt, helping him earn second-team All-United Athletic Conference honors last season.

Big Foot Sighting

He was also one of 10 national finalists for the 2025 FCS Punter of the Year Award. Nationally, his 46.4-yard average ranked seventh in the FCS, while his 2,694 total punt yards placed him 15th in the subdivision by the end of the regular season. Marks also showed off a strong leg and useful accuracy. He had four punts travel at least 60 yards, 20 punts go 50 yards or more, and a season-long 67-yard punt against Tarleton State. Of his 58 punts last season, 18 were downed inside the 20-yard line, while only six resulted in touchbacks.

Trailblazer Preseason Greats

Dallas Clifford from Utah Tech's Athletic Department tells KDXU News that it's not unheard of for a football athlete to be named to preseason all-conference teams. In 2024, long-snapper Ryan Kean was named to the United Athletic Conference. In 2023, three Trailblazers were named to the preseason honor with Will Leota, Syrus Webster & Ricky Johnson.

Listen Here: UTU Athletic Dept's Dallas Clifford on Southern U-Talk on KDXU

The Big Sky Conference confirmed Marks as the preseason all-conference punter on a 38-member team selected by media members. Montana’s Eli Gillman was named Preseason Offensive MVP, while Montana State’s Caden Dowler was named Preseason Defensive MVP. The recognition is an early sign the Trailblazers have a proven weapon on special teams as they step into Big Sky play.