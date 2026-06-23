Old Spanish Trail Historical Marker to be Placed in St. George

A piece of Southern Utah history will be recognized in St. George on June 30, as the city partners with the Old Spanish Trail Association to unveil a new historical marker at Crosby Family Confluence Park.

The community event is scheduled for 8 a.m. near the footbridge on the Mayor’s Loop Trail at 2099 S. Convention Center Drive. The program will also highlight the recent installation of seven silhouettes depicting explorers and travelers connected to the Old Spanish National Historic Trail.

The History

The Old Spanish Trail was an important trade route linking New Mexico and Southern California in the early 1800s. Antonio Armijo, a Spanish-Mexican merchant and explorer, led an expedition in 1829 and 1830 to connect New Mexico with Los Angeles. Historical accounts vary on the exact size of Armijo’s caravan, but the journey helped establish a route that later supported trade by mule pack trains across the Southwest.

Route of Commerce

Washington County was part of that larger story. Armijo’s party passed through the area in December 1829, long before St. George was settled. Today, the trail is remembered not only as a route of commerce, but as part of a broader landscape shaped by Indigenous pathways, exploration, trade and migration.

Fitting Location

Crosby Family Confluence Park is a fitting location for the marker. The park anchors the Mayor’s Loop Trail and connects with other regional trails near the Virgin and Santa Clara rivers.

Refreshments Served

Following the unveiling, members of the Old Spanish Trail Association will be available to discuss the trail’s history and its connection to St. George. Breakfast refreshments will be served while supplies last.