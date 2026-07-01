Utah Roads One of the Safest in the Nation Over 4th of July

Wildfire destruction & damage have controlled the headlines for weeks in our region. But there's another danger at this time of year. As Southern Utah heads into the Fourth of July weekend, a new national ranking offers some encouraging news for drivers — but also a reminder not to get careless.

MoneyGeek ranked all 50 states and Washington, D.C., by Fourth of July holiday traffic deaths per 100 million miles driven, using federal crash data from 2020 through 2024. Utah came in at No. 42, placing it among the safer states in the nation for holiday driving deaths.

Utah's 4th of July Traffic Deaths

According to the report, Utah recorded 27 holiday-period traffic deaths over the five-year span, with a fatality rate of 0.121 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. MoneyGeek also found that 32% of Utah drivers killed during the holiday period were legally drunk.

Good News

That ranking is good news compared with many other parts of the country, but the Fourth of July remains one of the most dangerous holidays on American roads. Nationally, 2,724 people were killed during the Independence Day holiday period from 2020 through 2024. Of the drivers killed, 38% were legally drunk, the highest impaired-driver share of any major U.S. holiday. For Southern Utah, the regional picture is worth noting. Nevada ranked No. 3 in MoneyGeek’s full data table, with 33 holiday deaths and a rate of 0.233 deaths per 100 million miles driven. Arizona ranked No. 17, with 67 holiday deaths, a 0.181 fatality rate and a 44% drunk-driver share.

Higher-Risk Neighbors

That matters locally because St. George and Washington County sit close to both state lines. Holiday travel often sends Southern Utah drivers toward Las Vegas, Mesquite, Lake Powell, the Arizona Strip or other regional destinations. Even if Utah ranks safer overall, many residents may spend part of the weekend driving in higher-risk neighboring states. The biggest warning sign in the data is the late-night window. MoneyGeek found that 23% of Fourth of July holiday road deaths occurred between 9 p.m. and midnight, when fireworks crowds are heading home and impaired driving risk increases.