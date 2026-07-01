Utah Wildfires Are Equal to two Washington Counties and Other Comparisons

Wildfire numbers can be hard to picture. When officials say a fire has burned thousands — or even millions — of acres, the size can sound almost abstract. But comparing that land to familiar places helps show just how massive wildfire impacts can be.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, more than 3.1 million acres had burned across the United States through June 30, 2026. That is larger than many people can easily imagine. It is roughly equal to two Washington Counties, since Washington County covers about 2,427 square miles, or about 1.55 million acres.

ZNP Comparison

It is also more than 21 times the size of Zion National Park, which covers about 148,733 acres. For Southern Utah residents, that means the amount of land burned nationally this year would be like seeing Zion National Park burn again and again — more than 20 times over.

Other Parks

The total is also larger than Grand Canyon National Park, which covers about 1.2 million acres, and larger than Yellowstone National Park, which is about 2.2 million acres. Put another way, the acres burned nationwide so far this year would cover the entire state of Rhode Island about four times.

Listen Here: Jason Bradley from the Wash. Co. Dept. of Emergency Management on Southern U-Talks on KDXU

Those comparisons do not mean every acre burned is developed land or that every fire causes the same level of damage. Some fires burn in remote grasslands or forests, while others threaten homes, roads, power lines, recreation areas and wildlife habitat.

The Real Meaning

Still, the scale matters. Every acre burned represents firefighters on the line, smoke in the air, damaged landscapes and communities waiting for the next update.