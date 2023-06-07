St. Georgian weebs, Asian culture enthusiasts, and food adventurers will be pleased to hear that an Asian Market will be opening in mid-June.

Local, Tacy Ren and her husband Jay Ren are starting the Asian Market as a branch of the Asian Markets up north, Tacy said. She has always been fascinated with the food and cultures of Asian countries. While growing up in St. George, Ren wished for an Asian market but never got one.

She went on her mission in Tokyo, Japan and now she and her husband who is Chinese, will be bringing a new culture(s) to St. George through food.

Tacy and Jay Ren

There will be food from a variety of cultures, but Ren did say that the market would start out small to see what people are actually going to buy. The market will have more stuff as time goes on.

“To start off with we are focusing more on Japanese, Korean, and Thai. But eventually, we'll give like more Indian more Filipino more Vietnamese stuff as well,” Ren said.

Tacy and Jay Ren

One item that Ren is excited about is the Poppin’ Cookin’ candy kits which are super fun for kids! You just add water and shape your candy into a food shape and you’re good to go.

There will also be cooking classes upon request, which you can book/request online at the Asian Market Saint George Facebook page.

Another cool feature that will be attached to the St. George Asian Market is the “fast-served” curry you’ll be able to snag from Curry King. For now, there will be Thai and Indian curries available though there could be Japanese styles as well. The Ren’s are still discussing the possibility.

Tacy and Jay Ren

“I just feel like St. George would be more of an accepting area if it was able to accept different cultures. And a good way for that is through food. Everybody loves food,” Ren said.

The St. George Asian Market will be located off River Rd near the Spilled Milk Bar (or Popeyes).

Tacy and Jay Ren

Once an opening date has been released this article will be updated as well as social media.