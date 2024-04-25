KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 198

Statewide News – 04/25/24

“Ancient Dynamite” Discovered and Detonated in Holladay Home

A neighborhood was evacuated early April 24 in Holladay as bomb squads started a controlled detonation of aged dynamite that was discovered in a home on April 23.

The explosives were found to be rather old and extremely sensitive and could explode if removed from the home. It was then decided to activate the stash of dynamite in a controlled setting within the home, but the home is now unfortunately in an unlivable state.

Authorities warned and evacuated the surrounding houses in the neighborhood for the detonation which started at 4 a.m.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 04/25/24

Brush Fire Endangers Homes on St. George Main Street

Thanks to a quick response from the St. George Fire Department, a growing brush fire at Brooks Nature Park on Main Street was extinguished before the flames could spread to the nearby homes.

According to Chief Robert Stoker of the St. George Fire Department, the first responders arrived just ten minutes after the initial call to action. A significant amount of brush was destroyed due the flames as a burst of wind pushed the fire toward one of the homes. Fortunately, only a part of the exterior was damaged, and the inside was safe for living.

Investigators with the fire department believe the fire was man made since eyewitness reports stated there was a group of juveniles running from the scene of the fire before authorities arrived. An investigation is underway.

Cause of Death for Parowan Teacher Undetermined After Autopsy

The Parowan City Police Department has provided an update regarding the investigation of Robin Whittle, 62, an elementary school teacher who was unfortunately declared dead after being found with head injuries of unknown origin.

This prompted authorities to treat the case as a possible aggravated murder investigation until a cause of death could be established.

An autopsy was performed, and according to a statement from the PCPD, the cause of the death remains undetermined. PCPD Police Chief Addison Adams said the injuries could be the result of a fall or a violent act, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Paragonah Man Found Guilty of Sexual Assault at Farm

Miguel Gomez, a man who reportedly committed sexual assault at a farm in Paragonah, has been found guilty by a Cedar City jury and now awaits sentencing.

The charges include the rape and sexual assault of a 25-year-old woman in a shed on a Paragonah dairy farm in 2021. Gomez claimed they were in a relationship.

Gomez now awaits his sentencing which is set for June 4 in a Cedar City courtroom.

Cedar City High to Keep Reds as Mascot

The Iron County Board of Education has voted to keep the “Reds” mascot for Cedar City High School, which was changed from the “Redman” name.

The school board voted four to three to keep the current name as the old “Redmen” moniker is considered offensive by members of the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah.

Some Cedar City residents wish for a vote to change the name at the upcoming election, but that is still up in the air after being denied earlier this year.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton is not in a situation where he can adopt a dog, but if he could, he would definitely get an Australian labradoodle. His friend who’s a police officer has a cute Australian labradoodle named Wendy, and if Stockton had the option, he would kidnap the dog immediately because of how cute she is. She’s also one of the few dog breeds that he’s not allergic to.

Happy Friday Eve!