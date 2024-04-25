Wednesday night my wife and a group of young women from our church went up on the Sugarloaf (Dixie Rock).

The plan was to get some great views, have a lesson on photography and just chill out.

They got more than they had bargained for.

Not long after they arrived, one of the group noticed smoke and a little fire below their location.

This is what they saw:

With the dryness the past couple of weeks, the fire grew very quickly.

Here's what we know:

Thanks to a quick response from the St. George Fire Department, a growing brush fire at Brooks Nature Park on Main Street was extinguished before the flames could spread to the nearby homes.

According to Chief Robert Stoker of the St. George Fire Department, the first responders arrived just 10 minutes after the initial call to action. A significant amount of brush was destroyed due the flames as a burst of wind pushed the fire toward one of the homes. Fortunately, only a part of the exterior was damaged, and the inside was safe for living.

Investigators with the fire department believe the fire was man-made since eyewitnesses report there was a group of juveniles running from the scene of the fire before authorities arrived. An investigation is underway.

After filming a couple of videos of the fire, my wife and others at the event grabbed a bunch of photos of the growing blaze and watched as First Responders came and did an amazing job of knocking the dangerous fire down on what was a windy night in St. George.

The gallery is below:

St. George Brush Fire April 2024 Gallery Credit: Elle Cabrera