"My baloney has a first name, It's O-S-C-A-R. My baloney has a second name, It's M-A-Y-E-R. Oh, I love to eat it every day, And if you ask me why, I'll say, "Cause Oscar Mayer has a way with B-O-L-O-G-N-A."

If you are in your 40s or so, you probably were singing that, not reading it in your head. It's OK, I won't tell.

Back in the day, some of those commercial jingles were so darned charming. "Have a Coke and smile," "Ho Ho Ho, Green Giant," "Have it your way," and "Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, onions on a sesame seed bun," were among the slogans/songs that were imprinted in our young brains permanently.

I don't think it ruined any of us, but rather added to spice that is life. I didn't jump into a career radio because of Coke or Burgher King or any of the others.

However, when my wife texted me this link yesterday, I have to admit that for a split second, I thought about changing careers.

The story, written for the Associated Press and re-published on ABC4's website, talks of Oscar Mayer's need for a few "brand ambassadors" to drive the Wienermobile across the country and represent the company at different promotional events.

"Drivers will visit more than 20 states, travel over 200,000 miles, and attend over 200 events in 2023, according to CNN. There are 12 open driver spots this year."

Now radio is fun and I love my job, but man that sounds like a blast.

I might even be qualified. Although I'm not a young recent college graduate, I already know the songs.

Oh I wish I were and Oscar Mayer wiener, That is what I'd really like to be. Cause if I were an Oscar Mayer wiener, Everyone would be in love with me!"

The website to apply is https://www.oscarmayer.com/wienermobile