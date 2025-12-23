A GoFundMe Page Up For Critically Injured Washington Teen

In Southern Utah, the word "community" is more than just a label; it is a lifeline. This has never been more evident than in the days following a tragic e-bike accident in Washington involving 13-year-old Alli Allred. While riding near her home on Majestic Drive, Alli suffered a catastrophic collision that resulted in a life-flight to Las Vegas and emergency surgery to manage severe brain swelling. Alli's dad Kelton tells KDXU News today that there hasn't been much change in her condition in the last 24 hours.

THE STRENGTH OF COMMUNITY

As Alli fights for her recovery, the St. George and Washington communities have rallied together in a powerful display of solidarity. From the moment news of the accident broke, "Alli’s Army" began to form. Neighbors, friends, and even strangers have come forward to offer prayers, meals, and emotional support for the Allred family. This collective embrace has provided a much-needed pillar of strength for her parents, Kelton and Jordan, as they remain by her bedside in Nevada.

ALLI’s ARMY

The financial toll of such a tragedy—including specialized neurological care, life-flight expenses, and long-term rehabilitation—is staggering. To help ease this burden, a GoFundMe page has been established to support the family's mounting medical bills. The response has been a testament to the Southern Utah spirit, with local residents and businesses contributing and sharing the campaign to ensure Alli has every resource necessary for her long road to recovery.

HELMET SAFETY & GRATITUDE

While the family’s primary message remains a plea for helmet safety, they have expressed profound gratitude for the local support that has sustained them. In our corner of the state, we don’t just watch from the sidelines; we step up. To join "Alli's Army" and support her journey back to Utah, please consider visiting the family's GoFundMe page and keeping this brave teenager in your thoughts.