Trio of Heroes To Be Honored After Saving Bus Driver’s Life

Are you prepared fro an emergency?

Simple things like how to stop a wound that is bleeding, how to clear the breathing pathway for a choking victim or how to administer CPR to a heart attack victim can surely save lives.

A teenager and a pair of First Responders found this out earlier this year in Iron County. The teen was first on the scene and the emergency personnel came soon after to save a life.

A 35-year-old kindergarten bus driver went into cardiac arrest, crashing the school bus into a fence in Enoch, but she’s alive today thanks to that quick thinking 16-year-old and first-on-the scene emergency responders.

The 16-year-old, who was taking the Southwest Applied Technical College’s first responder course called 9-1-1, began administering CPR. Moments later, an Iron County deputy arrived on scene and used her automated external defibrillator (AED), and with the help of an Enoch police officer, they successfully delivered a shock and continued CPR.

The bus driver was transported to Intermountain Cedar City Hospital and stabilized and then transferred to Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital, where she recovered until she was discharged.

Intermountain Cedar City Hospital trauma teams will award these first responders an Intermountain Challenge Coin during a ceremony on Monday, May 22, to kick off National EMS (Emergency Medical Services) Week.

Intermountain Health regularly awards first responders and other emergency crews special Challenge Coins – a practice inspired by the military, fire and EMS groups, and some law enforcement groups – to recognize service that goes above and beyond the call of duty.