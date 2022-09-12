Two Drivers Arrested for DUI in Separate Weekend Collisions

(Cedar City, UT) -- Police in Cedar City have arrested two drivers in separate accidents over the weekend and both drivers are being held on DUI charges. The accidents occurred Saturday night. The first accident occurred on northbound Interstate 15, north of Cedar City, when a man driving an SUV came up behind a pickup pulling a horse trailer and collided with the trailer. In the second accident, two cars were heading north on 300 West near the Southern Utah University campus and collided when one car rear-ended the other.