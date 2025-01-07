You Can’t Buy These Products Anymore at Grocery Stores in 2025

2025 has begun, and we start off the year with a multitude of products being taken down from grocery store shelves in Utah and Nevada.

This could be for several reasons. Maybe the product wasn’t selling well, maybe it was defective, or maybe it was just another casualty from the economy. Regardless, this means you won’t be able to purchase these products without jumping through a few hoops.

A lot of this information comes from an informative article from Marissa Matozzo of She Finds.

Coca Cola Spiced

Coca Cola announced in September that they would be discontinuing their new Coca-Cola Spiced as sales of the new flavor failed to meet expectations.

The spiced flavor of the iconic soda was marketed toward a younger audience, but failed to reach the audience it was hoping to grip.

The upside to this is that Coca-Cola announced that a new flavor will be released in 2025, but what it will be remains to be seen.

Boar’s Head Liverwurst

I know, I know, why on earth would I buy liverwurst of all things? Well, regardless of your feelings on the heavily processed meat slab, you may be grateful to hear that this brand of liverwurst was discontinued due to health-related issues.

57 hospitalizations and nine deaths were reported from the this brand of meat, and over 7.2 million pounds of the product had to be removed from store shelves.

Hornel Black Label Jalapeno Bacon

This one is a bit strange. Hornel announced in September they would be discontinuing their jalapeno flavor of thick-cut bacon, but they didn’t provide a reason as to why this was happening.

Luvsome Pet Food

This isn’t exactly a confirmed discontinuation, but many shoppers at Kroger-related grocery stores have been complaining about the lack of Luvsome brand pet food at the stores.

Many people have reached out to Kroger for a comment, but as of the time of writing, the grocery chain hasn’t provided a response.

Kirkland Chocolate Chips

Costco stans are shaking. The popular grocery brand announced in August that they would be pulling their Kirkland brand of chocolate chips from store shelves.

Those who frequent Costco are voicing their disdain over the decision, but it remains to be seen if Costco will listen.

The article from She Says has other products we didn’t list here, so go check it out if you’d like to learn more about these products.