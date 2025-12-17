Utah is the 2nd Safest State for Christmas!

As the holiday season approaches, and family gathers among the red rocks, safety and security become top priorities. A recent StudyFinds report analyzed FBI crime data to identify which states are the most—and least—dangerous in December. While the study highlighted high crime rates in states like Vermont and Washington, there is incredible news for residents of the Beehive State.

2nd PLACE IS FINE WITH US

Outshining nearly the entire country, Utah trails only Mississippi in terms of holiday safety. The study examined factors such as larceny, burglary, and motor vehicle theft, which often spike during the gift-giving season. Utah’s high ranking is a testament to its low property crime rates and strong community vigilance, providing residents with an extra layer of peace of mind while they celebrate.

LOW BAR SCENE = SAFE HOLIDAYS

It’s well known that the lack of bars in Southern Utah is a double-edged sword. Weekends in St. George see pub crawlers hailing an Uber from the One & Only to the other bar district on Main Street. It’s not uncommon to find St. George’s Finest with lights flashing, being summoned to a drunken bar fight. But it’s only in a few spots. In other cities (see the rest of the report), bar fights & domestic disputes are plentiful due to overindulgence, especially around the holidays when you mix in visiting family.

TAKE PRIDE UTAH

While the report serves as a reminder to stay alert against "porch pirates" and retail theft, Utahns can take pride in knowing they live in one of the most secure environments in the country. Whether you’re traveling to ski at Brian Head, enjoying Bryce Canyon in winter, or enjoying the lights at the St. George Temple, the data confirms that Utah remains a premier destination for a safe and joyful holiday season.

