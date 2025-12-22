Tyler Robinson’s Attorneys Want Utah County Prosecutors Removed from the Case.

In a significant legal development regarding the high-profile case of Washington City resident Tyler Robinson, defense attorneys have filed a motion to disqualify the entire Utah County Attorney’s Office (UCAO). Robinson, a 22-year-old from Washington County, stands accused of the September 10, 2025, shooting of conservative activist and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk during a public event at Utah Valley University.

EMOTIONAL TEXT MESSAGES

The heart of the defense's argument lies in a reported conflict of interest. According to recently unsealed court documents, a prosecutor within the UCAO has a close familial connection to an individual who was present at the scene of the shooting. The motion alleges that, while the incident was unfolding, the prosecutor was with Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray and began receiving real-time, emotional text messages from a family member who was witnessing the chaos.

DUE PROCESS PROTECTED

Robinson’s defense team argues that this personal connection compromises the office's impartiality. They contend that the "fear, anxiety, and anger" experienced by the prosecutor’s family member—who is considered a witness and potential victim—inherently biases the prosecution team. Because the UCAO is seeking the death penalty, the defense asserts that an independent, outside prosecutor is necessary to ensure Robinson's right to due process is protected.

The court is expected to rule on the disqualification motion in early 2026.

