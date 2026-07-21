Utah Tech Football, Women’s Basketball Teams Help Flood Victims

Utah Tech University student-athletes are stepping up for a Southern Utah community hit hard by flooding.

Dealing With the Aftermath

Utah Tech Athletics told KDXU News that members of the Trailblazers football and women’s basketball teams spent the day in Beaver helping residents recover from weekend flooding. The athletes helped fill sandbags, clear debris and clean up yards as the community continues dealing with the aftermath.

In a social media post, Utah Tech Sports said the teams were “proud to stand alongside our neighbors when they need it most.”

Photo By: Utah Tech Athletics Photo By: Utah Tech Athletics

KDXU News has reported that about 40 Utah Tech student-athletes traveled from St. George to Beaver to assist with flood relief efforts. Part of that work included filling sandbags near the Beaver County Correctional Facility to help prevent additional flooding. Members of the women’s basketball team joined football players in the effort, with athletes helping wherever they were needed.

The volunteer effort comes after severe flooding and debris flows caused major problems in the Beaver area. KDXU News has also reported that State Route 153 through Beaver Canyon remains closed indefinitely after flash flooding severely damaged or washed away sections of the road. Flooding also impacted roughly 200 homes in Beaver, while local leaders continued dealing with water concerns and cleanup.

Photo By: Utah Tech Athletics Photo By: Utah Tech Athletics

The effort was about more than athletics. It was a chance for student-athletes to serve a neighboring community during a difficult time.

The flooding has been especially concerning because of the nearby Cottonwood Fire burn scar, which increased the risk of debris flows when storms moved through the area. Officials have warned that flood risk could continue as monsoon moisture remains possible.

Photo By: Utah Tech Athletics Photo By: Utah Tech Athletics

For Beaver residents, recovery will take time. But some help came from a few dozen Trailblazers willing to trade practice gear for shovels, sandbags and cleanup work.