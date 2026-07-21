Here are the Details for Washington City’s Pioneer Day Celebration

Washington City will be the place to celebrate Pioneer Day in Washington County, with a full day of events planned for Friday, July 24.

The city’s Pioneer Day Celebration begins at 8 a.m. with a parade down Telegraph Street. Families are encouraged to come early, find a spot along the route and enjoy one of Washington City’s longtime holiday traditions.

Post Parade Activities

After the parade, the celebration moves to Veterans Park, where children’s booths, games and foot races will continue the morning fun. The St. George Area Chamber event listing also notes free doughnuts at 9 a.m. for people dressed in red, white and blue. The doughnuts will be available at the pavilion while supplies last.

Ceremonial Reading

From 10 to 11 a.m., Heritage Hall will host a reading of the Declaration of Independence along with patriotic performances. At 11 a.m., the city will offer free popsicles for people dressed in red, white and blue, also while supplies last. Once the park activities wrap up, families can head to the Washington City Community Center for swimming and more holiday fun through the afternoon and evening.

End the Night With a Bang

The celebration ends with fireworks at 10 p.m. at the Washington City Community Center. City event listings also reference the baseball complex area as part of the fireworks location, giving families a familiar gathering spot for the night show.

Washington City Mayor Kress Staheli Stops by Southern U-Talk on KDXU

For Washington City residents, Pioneer Day will bring a full small-town holiday schedule: a morning parade, park activities for kids, patriotic programming, swimming and fireworks after dark.