With the temperatures in the near-perfect range and the sun shining brightly, it is absolutely the best time to hit one of Southern (or Northern) Utah's trails.

But when you head out for a day trip, don't forget these eight absolute must-have accessories for the hike:

Appropriate footwear (hiking boots) -- They'll help your feet stay warm and dry and will protect from slipping and falling. First aid kit (with ointments, bandages, etc.) -- Because you just never know when an accident will happen. Water -- My friends at the Washington County Sheriff's Office's Search and Rescue said 90 percent of hikers or more head out to the wilderness with an inadequate amount of water, especially when it's warm. Don't be one of them. Flashlight/light source -- You may be headed out in the morning, but unforeseen circumstances may keep you out there much longer than expected. Food/snacks -- Same reason as above. If you're delayed on the trail, you'll be so happy you brought that trail mix or power bar. Map and compass -- If you lose cell signal out in the boonies, you'll wish you had these items. Better safe than sorry. Firestarter/matches -- Start a fire to keep warm or even signal potential rescuers of your location. Pocketknife/multi tool -- Another "just in case" item, could help you immensely in a life or death situation.

By all means, hit the trail with gusto during this perfect time of year here in Southern Utah, but please don't go out there unprepared.

And perhaps the best piece of advice issued by the WCSO's Search and Rescue group -- "Don't go out hiking by yourself, or at least make sure you tell someone exactly where you're going."

Get our free mobile app