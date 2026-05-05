Utah is once again getting national attention for something that hits close to home—how well students are being prepared for real-world finances.

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According to a new study from WalletHub, Utah ranks No. 1 in the nation for high school budgeting education, setting the standard for how states teach financial literacy. The ranking is based on factors like required coursework, testing standards and how well students are prepared to manage money after graduation.

NOT THE NORM

One of the biggest reasons Utah stands out is its statewide requirement that students take both personal finance and economics courses before graduating high school. That’s not the norm across the country, and it gives Utah students a structured foundation in budgeting, saving, and understanding credit before they enter adulthood. The state also goes a step further by requiring standardized testing in these subjects—something only a handful of states do.

TOP-TIER STATUS

Those efforts are paying off. Utah has received the highest possible grade for financial literacy from the American Public Education Foundation and is projected to maintain that top-tier status for years to come. The study also points out that Utah students tend to perform well academically overall, including strong math proficiency an important building block for understanding finances.

THIS IS A BIG DEAL

This fits into Utah’s overall education profile. While the state ranks just outside the top 10 nationally for overall school systems, it consistently performs well in areas like test scores and teacher quality. For families in Southern Utah, this is a big deal. As the region continues to grow, financial knowledge becomes even more important—whether it’s managing rising housing costs, saving for college or planning for the future.

ONE MORE THING

My last thought: Utah isn’t just teaching students math and reading it’s teaching them how to handle life. And in today’s economy, that might be the most valuable lesson of all.