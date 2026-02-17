Utah Mother & Daughter Die in Apparent Murder/Suicide in Las Vegas

A trip meant for celebration turned into a nightmare this past weekend when a preteen Utah girl and her mother were found dead in a Las Vegas hotel room. The incident, which took place at the Rio Hotel & Casino, is being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) as an apparent murder-suicide.

VICTIMS IDENTIFIED

The victims have been identified as 11-year-old Addi Smith and her mother, 38-year-old Tawnia McGeehan. According to police reports, the two had traveled from Utah to participate in a competitive cheerleading event. Concerns arose on Sunday morning when Addi failed to show up for her scheduled competition and teammates were unable to reach them.

NOTE RECOVERED FROM THE SCENE

LVMPD officers initially conducted a welfare check around 10:45 a.m. but did not find a legal basis to enter the room at that time. However, as the day progressed and family members became increasingly frantic, security eventually entered the room at approximately 2:30 p.m., discovering both mother and daughter deceased from gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the tragedy occurred late Saturday night and recovered a note from the scene, though its contents have not been disclosed.

TRIBUTES FLOOD IN

The Utah cheer community has been hit hard by the news. Utah Xtreme Cheer, the organization Addi competed for, expressed their devastation on social media, describing her as a "sweet athlete" who was "beyond loved." Other local organizations, including Utah Fusion All-Stars and the Utah Cinderella Pageant, also shared tributes to Addi’s "bright smile" and kindness.

HOW TO GET HELP

Authorities state the investigation is ongoing. For those struggling with mental health or thoughts of self-harm, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the surviving family here.