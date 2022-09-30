15-Year-Old Boy Killed in Hurricane Crash

(Hurricane, UT) -- A 15-year-old boy is dead, after getting hit on an ebike Thursday night in Hurricane. This happened just after 7:30 near 400 South and 400 West. Police say a pickup truck driven by a 56-year-old Santa Clara man was eastbound on 400 South. The bike was northbound on 400 West when the truck hit the bike, trapping both the rider and the bike underneath the truck. A nurse at the scene of the crash tried to save the boy, as did paramedics who arrived soon after. They could not revive the teen and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation continues.