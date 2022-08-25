Utah Sues Feds Over National Monument Boundaries

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- The state of Utah is suing the federal government over the decision to expand the boundaries of two national monuments. The suit filed yesterday in Salt Lake City accuses President Biden of violating the Antiquities Act. Biden decided last year to restore the boundaries of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments to their original size. President Trump announced smaller boundaries for the monuments in 2017. State lawmakers defended the lawsuit, saying in a statement that the federal government was not providing adequate resources for the conservation and protection of either monument.