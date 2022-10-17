Utah Tech Welcomes Largest Ever Student Body

(St. George, UT) -- Utah Tech University says it continues to grow. The school, formerly known as Dixie State University reports it welcomed its largest-ever student body this year. The university citing official enrollment numbers released by the Utah System of Higher Education

Utah Tech’s fall 2022 student population consists of 12,556 individuals, an increase of 2.36 percent from last year’s total headcount. Representing the consistent growth of the university, Utah Tech’s third-week fall enrollment has increased by 50 percent since the Fall 2014 semester, when the institution welcomed 8,341 students to campus.

“As our institution continues to expand its academic offerings, we are proud that more students than ever before have chosen to pursue their educational and professional aspirations at Utah Tech University,” President Richard “Biff” Williams said. “Utah Tech remains committed to providing a comprehensive polytechnic education that prepares our students for a successful transition into the workforce after graduation.”



To accommodate the growing student population, Utah Tech is in the process of adding two new buildings on campus. Campus View Suites III, which will be home to 563 students, is set to open in fall 2024 and will be the university’s third-on campus facility in eight years. CVS III will feature suite-style apartments with close access to campus resources. Campus will also gain a General Classroom Building in fall 2025 that will be equipped with 45 classrooms, 105 faculty offices and 20 study rooms.