Utah Ranks Best in Nation for Low Student Debt

Utah Ranks Among Nation’s Best for Low Student Debt as State Pushes Homegrown Workforce

Utah continues to stand out nationally for keeping student debt relatively low — an advantage state higher education leaders hope will help more young Utahns attend college here, graduate here and ultimately build their careers here.

Impressive Rankings: Utah's Student Loan Landscape

WalletHub’s latest ranking places Utah 50th out of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., for student debt burden, meaning only Hawaii performed better overall. Utah ranked No. 51 for student-loan indebtedness itself, the best score in the country, and 13th for grant and student work opportunities.

Navigating the Student Debt Crisis: A Utah Perspective

That comes as student debt nationally continues to climb. WalletHub reports Americans owed about $1.87 trillion in student loans during the first quarter of 2026, with average debt exceeding $43,000 per borrower.

Building a Skilled Workforce: The Importance of Affordable Education

The Utah System of Higher Education says 71% of Utah jobs will require education beyond high school by 2031, while roughly three-fourths of degrees awarded by Utah’s public colleges and universities are considered “high-yield,” meaning they lead to jobs in areas with strong demand and wages.

A Strategic Vision for Higher Education in Utah

Utah’s higher education strategic plan specifically calls for increasing college enrollment, improving completion rates and producing more graduates in high-wage, high-demand fields. The state is also directing funding toward programs that more closely match what Utah employers need.

Graduation Rates on the Rise: A State Success Story

That effort is already producing significant numbers. Utah’s public colleges and universities awarded more than 71,000 degrees and certificates in 2025, a 26% increase from 2021. USHE says graduates with bachelor’s degrees earned median wages 64% higher five years after graduation than Utahns without a higher education credential.

Bridging Education and Employment: Talent Ready Utah

Programs such as Talent Ready Utah also connect colleges directly with employers, creating education-to-career pathways in industries important to the state’s economy.

A Holistic Approach to Career Readiness and Affordability

In Utah, the long-term goal goes beyond simply reducing student debt. It’s about creating an affordable path that starts in Utah classrooms, continues through Utah colleges and technical schools, and ends with graduates finding good-paying jobs without having to leave the state.