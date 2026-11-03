Here’s Your Washington County Midterm Voter Guide

Washington County Election Day Guide: Who's Running, What's on the Ballot and Where to Vote

Election Day has arrived in Washington County, with voters deciding everything from congressional representation and county leadership to school board positions, constitutional amendments and local sales taxes.

Polls are open today, Tuesday, November 3, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. And if you haven't registered to vote, you may still be able to cast a ballot.

Here's a breakdown of the races, ballot questions and voting information Southern Utah residents need before heading to the polls.

Congressional Race: Utah's 3rd District

Republican Congresswoman Celeste Maloy is seeking another term representing Utah's 3rd Congressional District, which includes all of Washington and Iron counties.

Maloy faces Democrat Kent S. Udell, Constitution Party candidate Cassie Easley, Libertarian Michael R. Stoddard and unaffiliated candidates Ayden Scott and Adonis Hooslyn.

Voters can review candidate information through Utah's official voter information website.

Washington County Races

Several county positions are being decided, including two County Commission seats.

County Commission Seat A: Republican incumbent Gil Almquist faces Democrat Gail Koske.

County Commission Seat B: Republican Troy Belliston, Democrat Sarah Anderson and Constitution Party candidate Kristin Isham are competing for the seat.

County Attorney: Republican Jerry Jaeger faces Democrat Edward Flint.

County Clerk/Auditor: Republican Ryan Sullivan is running unopposed.

County Sheriff: Republican Johnny Heppler is running unopposed.

The Washington County Elections Office provides the official candidate certification, sample ballot and voter information pamphlet.

Utah Legislature

Washington County voters are also selecting representatives in several state legislative districts.

State Senate District 28: Republican Evan Vickers faces Democrat Richard Robillard.

House District 72: Republican Joseph Elison, Democrat Eva Weldon and Constitution Party candidate April Pinkston.

House District 73: Republican Colin Jack faces Democrat Glenn Webb.

House District 74: Republican Neil Walter faces Democrat Jeffrey Lipe.

House District 75: Republican Walt Brooks faces Democrat Rebecca Winsor.

Not every legislative race appears on every ballot. Voters can find their specific district and candidates through Vote.Utah.gov.

Washington County School Board

Four Washington County School District board positions are on the ballot.

District 4 features LaRene Cox, while District 5 has a contested race between Dan Zaleski and David Stirland. Burke Staheli is the only listed candidate in District 6, and N. Craig Hammer is running in District 7.

Only the school board race corresponding to a voter's residential district appears on their ballot.

Two Utah Constitutional Amendments

Amendment A would change how proposed constitutional amendments are publicly announced. Instead of requiring newspaper publication, the state would publish the information for 60 days before an election using methods established by state law, including government websites under the accompanying legislation.

Amendment B would require citizen initiatives that increase taxes to receive approval from at least 60% of voters rather than a simple majority.

Both amendments require voters to select For or Against.

The Utah Lieutenant Governor's election website provides information about both proposals.

Three Southern Utah Communities Have Additional Ballot Questions

Santa Clara — Proposition 3: Voters will decide whether to authorize a sales tax of up to 1% to help fund fire protection, ambulance services, emergency medical personnel, equipment and facilities.

Virgin — Proposition 4: Residents are considering an additional half-percent resort communities sales tax on taxable transactions within town limits.

Washington City — Proposition 5: Voters are being asked to approve an additional 0.67% emergency services sales tax, bringing the total emergency services tax to 1%. City leaders have expressed their intention to reduce the city's portion of property taxes by 50% if the proposal passes, although that reduction would require separate procedures.

These questions appear only on ballots for residents of the respective municipalities.

Judicial Retention Elections

Voters also have several judicial retention questions, including Utah Supreme Court Justice Jill Pohlman, six members of the Utah Court of Appeals and Fifth District Court judges Jay Winward and Eric Gentry.

Some voters will also see a question involving Santa Clara Justice Court Judge K. Jake Graff.

A previously listed retention question for Judge Matthew Bell has been withdrawn.

Voters can review evaluations and recommendations from the Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission at Judges.Utah.gov.

Where Can You Drop Off Your Mail Ballot?

Washington County has six official ballot drop boxes that are accessible around the clock until the 8 p.m. Election Day deadline.

Location Address Dixie Convention Center 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George Hurricane Branch Library 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane Santa Clara Branch Library 1099 Lava Flow Drive, Santa Clara area St. George Branch Library 88 W. 100 South, St. George Washington City Branch Library 220 N. 300 East, Washington Washington County Administration Building 111 E. Tabernacle Street, St. George

The first four locations offer drive-up boxes. The Washington City Library box is a walk-up location next to the book return, while the county administration box is attached to the north side of the building.

Additional municipal collection locations are available in communities including Enterprise, Ivins, La Verkin, Springdale, Toquerville and others, but most are only open during regular business hours.

Important: Mail ballots must be received by 8 p.m. today. A ballot postmarked today but delivered later will not qualify. Using an official drop box is the safer option this close to the deadline.

See the complete Washington County ballot drop box directory and operating hours.

Can You Still Register to Vote Today?

The regular registration deadline was October 23, but residents who missed it can register in person at an Election Day voting center.

They must bring two acceptable forms of identification and complete the same-day registration process. Their ballot will be provisional and counted after election officials verify their eligibility.

Utah requires voters to be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old by Election Day and residents of Utah for at least 30 days before the election.

Details about acceptable identification and registration requirements are available at Vote.Utah.gov.

Where Can You Vote in Person?

Washington County operates two Election Day voting centers:

Dixie Convention Center

1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George

Hurricane Community Center

63 S. 100 West, Hurricane

Both are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. and offer provisional voting for eligible residents who missed the registration deadline.

Voters who already received a mail ballot but haven't submitted it may also vote in person.

For additional assistance, contact the Washington County Elections Office at 435-301-7248, or visit Washington County Elections.

The official 2026 Washington County sample ballot contains the complete countywide candidate and ballot-question list. Individual ballots vary by voting precinct, so residents should verify their specific contests before voting.