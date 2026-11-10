Red Cross of Utah to Match Up to $100K in Veterans Day Donations

Red Cross Offering $100,000 Donation Match on Veterans Day to Support Utah Military Families

The American Red Cross of Utah is giving residents an opportunity to double the impact of their donations this Veterans Day, with up to $100,000 in matching funds available Wednesday, November 11. Ameriprise Financial will match donations dollar for dollar, up to a combined total of $100,000, to support Red Cross programs assisting military families, disaster victims and communities facing emergencies across Utah and the country.

Support for Military Families in Crisis

The matching opportunity comes as the Red Cross continues providing emergency assistance to service members, veterans and their families through its Service to the Armed Forces program. The program helps military families stay connected during emergencies, even when service members are stationed thousands of miles from home.

Real Stories, Real Responses: Red Cross in Action

Services include confidential emergency communications, financial assistance referrals, deployment support and resources for veterans transitioning into civilian life.

"When a service member or military family faces an emergency, the Red Cross helps them access support when it matters most. Support from Ameriprise Financial helps make that possible while strengthening the services our communities rely on every day."

- Heidi Ruster, CEO of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region, U.S. Navy veteran.

Red Cross Responds to Hundreds of Utah Emergencies

The organization also released new statistics highlighting its disaster response efforts across Utah. So far in 2026, Red Cross volunteers have responded to 146 home fires statewide, providing assistance to 772 people. That's already approaching last year's total of 155 home fires, when volunteers assisted 729 Utah residents. Since 2020, the organization has responded to 1,153 home fires across Utah, helping 5,383 people.

A Commitment to Community: The Red Cross Legacy

Those services are particularly important in communities throughout Washington and Iron counties, where residents can face emergencies ranging from residential fires to flooding and other natural disasters. In addition to emergency response, Red Cross volunteers install more than 2,000 free smoke alarms annually across Utah and support thousands of blood drives. The organization also deploys volunteers to disaster-stricken communities throughout the country.

How to Double Your Donation

Ameriprise Financial has supported the American Red Cross for decades and contributes more than $250,000 annually through the organization's Disaster Responder Program. The company also organizes blood drives to support hospitals nationwide. The Veterans Day matching campaign provides another opportunity for residents to support the Red Cross while recognizing the service of military members and their families. Donations made Wednesday, November 11, through redcross.org will be matched dollar for dollar until the $100,000 matching fund is exhausted.

The Red Cross says donations will support its work with military families and communities facing emergencies in Utah and nationwide.