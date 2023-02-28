Washington County School District Sick Time Memo Controversy
(Washington County, UT) -- Teachers and staff in the Washington County School District are being given a reminder of what sick time can be used for. An email was sent to faculty earlier this month saying a "mental health break" isn't a reason to take a sick day. Employees were also told proof may be needed to show a "qualified" illness. After receiving pushback, the district's human resources department explained they didn't mean to offend anybody with the message.
