Statewide News – 09/28/23

House Speaker Announces Candidacy for Utah Senate

Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson will be running for the Utah Senate seat that Senator Mitt Romney will leave behind in the 2024 election.

Many political observers have been expecting Wilson’s candidacy after he recently announced he would be stepping down as house speaker on November 15.

Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs and Roosevelt Mayor Rod Bird Jr. have also thrown their hats into the race for Senator Romney’s position.

More Free Meals for Students Across Utah

Students across the state of Utah could be eligible for free breakfast and lunches at school thanks to a recent change.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that thousands of schools across the state will now be able to give more free meals to students.

The bar of eligibility for the students is determined based on families receiving federal assistance. Schools now offer free meals if 25% of students are receiving aid from the government.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 09/28/23

St. George Mom Details Struggles Against Racism

We recently reported on the struggles of the Fletcher family as Haley and Millie Fletcher continue to receive racial discrimination as they transfer from school to school in Washington County.

We recently had the chance to speak with Stacey Fletcher, the mother of the two students, and you can find more details on how she goes about empowering and comforting her biracial daughters when they face such behavior.

You can find all of that and more in our full article on the subject of racism in Southern Utah.

Apple Valley Homes Continue Without Water

The boil order in Apple Valley will continue as the town recovers from the missing water affecting about 170 homes.

A burn ban has also been issued to the area, with fire workers not having enough water to fight any fires that may break out.

Apple Valley Mayor Frank Lindhardt is telling residents to only use water for camp showers and flushing toilets, and to avoid lawn watering, washing cars, or taking baths.

No word on when the homes will return to their normal levels of water use, but Mayor Lindhardt said it may take weeks.

Fake Threat Issued to Washington County Schools

A threat was issued to Snow Canyon and other schools in Washington County through a call made to dispatch on September 27.

The St. George Police Department responded by increasing police presence at several schools across the county, with a specific focus on Snow Canyon High School.

Police traced the call back to a string of swatting incidents, which means the threat could possibly be just a prank. More details can be found in our full article detailing the whole situation.

Cedar City Messiah Auditions Tonight

The Orchestra of Southern Utah and the Southern Utah Chorale will be holding auditions tonight for vocal soloists in preparation of their performance of Handel’s Messiah in December.

Those interested should head over to the Heritage Theater in Cedar City at 6 p.m., and an accompanist will be provided.

Rehearsals will begin October 1 with performances set for December 10 and 11.

