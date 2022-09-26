We had SO much fun at Swiss Days in Santa Clara. Yes, there was loads of food and lots of Swiss heritage stuff on display but it was the car show that really got my attention. Some are simple and some outstanding but all worth seeing.

attachment-IMG_9452 loading...

Even the people who drove this Army Jeep probably didn't know someone would preserve it to be in car show condition all these years later.

attachment-IMG_9453 loading...

There's a story to every car or truck on the grounds. When you go to a car show, make sure to take a few minutes to talk with the person in the lawn chair next to each one. They ALWAYS have a story and they are always fun to talk with.

attachment-IMG_9454 loading...

Sometimes you just have to stop and say, "Wow".

attachment-IMG_9455 loading...

That's the owner of this Rolls Royce under that hat. I was joking with him that, "I was going to bring out MY Rolls Royce today but... I didn't do that well in college so I don't have one".

attachment-IMG_9456 loading...

I always wonder if people with a '55 - '57 Chevy knew what they had at the time. They are SO cool.

attachment-IMG_9457 loading...

Imagine your date pulling up to pick you up in this.

attachment-IMG_9458 loading...

Some of these aren't as flashy as others but they are so well cared for, it makes you stop and look.

attachment-IMG_9459 loading...

I would probably cry if this was in my garage.

attachment-IMG_9460 loading...

Show room beautiful. It's HOW OLD?

attachment-IMG_9461 loading...

My mom always talked about cars with a "Rumble Seat" Yes, that's the rumble seat on the back.

attachment-IMG_9462 loading...

attachment-IMG_9463 loading...

attachment-IMG_9464 loading...

attachment-IMG_9465 loading...

attachment-IMG_9466 loading...

attachment-IMG_9467 loading...

attachment-IMG_9468 loading...

attachment-IMG_9469 loading...

attachment-IMG_9470 loading...

This green one is for sale. I think it was $18,000

attachment-IMG_9471 loading...

attachment-IMG_9472 loading...

My wife loved this little car. It is a Nash Metropolitian. An American car that was assembled in England and sold here from 1953 to 1961.

attachment-IMG_9473 loading...

attachment-IMG_9474 loading...

attachment-IMG_9475 loading...

attachment-IMG_9476 loading...

attachment-IMG_9477 loading...

attachment-IMG_9478 loading...

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9391 loading...

This Corvette was incredible and I talked with the owner who had all of the photos from the build. It was quite a project. They came with a cool 327 but he found a Chevy 427 and it fit, so why not?

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9392 loading...

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9393 loading...

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9394 loading...

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9395 loading...

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9396 loading...

Yes, this is a cool car. Wait 'til you see what's under the hood.

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9398 loading...

This must be a club or something. That red really grabs your attention.

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9399 loading...

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9400 loading...

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9401 loading...

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9402 loading...

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9403 loading...

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9404 loading...

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9405 loading...

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9406 loading...

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9407 loading...

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9408 loading...

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9409 loading...

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9410 loading...

Done right, I love flames.

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9411 loading...

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9412 loading...

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9413 loading...

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9414 loading...

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9415 loading...

Optimus Prime Ford.

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9417 loading...

The same guy owns with white car and truck. That hardly seems fair. They are so cool.

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9418 loading...

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9419 loading...

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9420 loading...

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_9421 loading...

attachment-IMG_9422 loading...

attachment-IMG_9423 loading...

I loved that car but if I owned it, I would have done chrome pipes. But wow, what a cool car.

attachment-IMG_9424 loading...

attachment-IMG_9425 loading...

I think that's the car you drive when you show up at Harvard.

attachment-IMG_9426 loading...

attachment-IMG_9427 loading...

attachment-IMG_9428 loading...

attachment-IMG_9429 loading...

attachment-IMG_9430 loading...

attachment-IMG_9431 loading...

attachment-IMG_9432 loading...

attachment-IMG_9433 loading...

attachment-IMG_9434 loading...

attachment-IMG_9435 loading...

attachment-IMG_9436 loading...

attachment-IMG_9437 loading...

My favorite flame job.

attachment-IMG_9438 loading...

attachment-IMG_9439 loading...

attachment-IMG_9440 loading...

This guy restored this pickup truck but he also just finished this little VW barbecue grill. It was for sale for $3,000 and yes, it is that cool. The truck was cool too.

attachment-IMG_9441 loading...

attachment-IMG_9442 loading...

attachment-IMG_9443 loading...

attachment-IMG_9444 loading...

attachment-IMG_9445 loading...

attachment-IMG_9446 loading...

attachment-IMG_9447 loading...

attachment-IMG_9448 loading...

I love flames. Some of the flame jobs we saw Saturday were stunning.

attachment-IMG_9449 loading...

attachment-IMG_9450 loading...

attachment-IMG_9451 loading...

Thanks for a great day Santa Clara. We'll see you there next year!