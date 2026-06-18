Breaking: Judge Dismisses Felony Rape Case Against Former BYU Player

A high-profile criminal case involving former BYU football player Parker Kingston took a major turn Thursday in St. George, where a judge dismissed the rape charge against him after denying prosecutors’ request to delay his upcoming trial.

Dismissed Without Prejudice

Kingston had been scheduled for a jury trial from July 6 through July 10 in Utah’s 5th District Court. Prosecutors asked Judge Jay Winward to push the trial back, saying the alleged victim needed more time to prepare to testify. The state had most recently asked to delay the case until September, after previously seeking a delay without a specific new trial date. After hearing arguments, Winward denied the request and dismissed the case without prejudice. That means the case is not necessarily over permanently. Prosecutors may still have the option to refile the charge in the future. Winward said the alleged victim could seek to bring the case back at any time.

Not Ready to Testify

The judge said prosecutors had already waited about a year to file the charge so the woman could have time to prepare. He said he was not convinced that if she was not ready to testify now, she would be ready in a few more months. Winward also said he considered the impact on everyone involved before refusing to move the trial date.

Legal Pause

The case had already drawn attention beyond Southern Utah because Kingston was a former BYU wide receiver. He was charged with first-degree felony rape after an alleged incident in St. George in February 2025. Earlier this year, a judge ordered Kingston to stand trial, while Kingston pleaded not guilty. The dismissal does not amount to a finding of innocence or guilt. Instead, it leaves the case in a legal pause, with prosecutors now facing the decision of whether to appeal, refile, or let the dismissal stand.