Unexpected Well Drilling Causes Additional Water Shortage in Apple Valley

Apple Valley residents are being asked to conserve water until further notice after town officials say unexpected well drilling created problems for the community’s water system.

Mayor Farrar Speaks

Mayor Mike Farrar told residents that a landowner north of the highway and west of the Chevron station drilled a well about 50 feet deeper, which caused the aquifer to drain and created problems in the town’s water system. Farrar said the town had been working on the wells and aquifer for three days before determining the conservation request was needed.

Local Aquifer Disrupted

For now, Apple Valley residents are being asked to stop outdoor water use. That means no watering trees or lawns, no washing cars and no exterior water use, except for livestock and animals. Residents are also being told to turn off automatic sprinkler systems, limit baths and keep showers short. The issue comes at a difficult time for a small Washington County community where water is already one of the most important resources. Apple Valley sits near the Utah-Arizona border, in a dry part of Southern Utah where wells and groundwater play a major role in daily life. When a local aquifer is disrupted, the impact can quickly move from a technical problem to a household concern.

Town Meeting Planned

The conservation request affects a town of about 1,100 residents. Farrar has scheduled a public meeting for tonight at 6 p.m. at the Apple Valley town building to answer questions and address concerns. The meeting will also be available by Zoom for residents who cannot attend in person.

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Town officials have not said how long the conservation measures will remain in place. For now, the message to residents is simple: use only what is necessary, protect water for homes and animals, and stay tuned for updates as crews continue working on the system.