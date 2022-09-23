NASA Astronaut Megan McArthur To Speak In St. George Monday

(St. George, UT) -- NASA is sending active astronaut Megan McArthur to St. George to speak about her recent six-month mission to space. St. George-based RAM Aviation Space and Defense CEO Gregg Robinson says getting an active astronaut to speak at an event is very rare and they've been working on the event for the past year. She will speak Monday night at Dixie Tech's auditorium at Tech Ridge. McArthur was part of STS-125 on Space Shuttle Atlantis in 2009 and also Expedition 66 on the International Space Station last year.