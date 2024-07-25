Utah Soldier Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver in Alaska

A soldier from Provo unfortunately died after being struck by an alleged drunk driver while serving in Alaska.

Derick Fox and our news partners at ABC4 Utah reported on the incident with input from local authorities.

Fox wrote “Pfc. Arturo Alejandro Gomez, 29, of Provo, Utah, was an infantryman assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division. The Fairbanks Police Department said he had joined the Army in July 2023 and trained at Ft. Moore, Georgia before being assigned to Alaska in February.”

Gomez was working as a gate guard before being killed on Monday, July 22, by the alleged suspect, Brianna Raquell Lapp, 31.

Fox wrote, “Police say Lapp had been driving at a “high rate of speed,” through intersections, ditches, and over medians. She allegedly struck two cars and a traffic control sign before driving toward a construction area near the Fort’s visitors center. She then drove through a portion of the fence and continued before she struck Gomez.”

According to witnesses at the scene of the crime, Gomez reportedly tried to avoid the vehicle before it hit him. When Lapp was arrested, Authorities found evidence that showed she was under the influence while behind the wheel.

Fox wrote, “When military personnel apprehended Lapp, they said her Toyota 4-Runner had “significant damage.” Lapp reportedly had poor mobility, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcohol. Lapp’s breath alcohol content was reportedly .299, over three and a half times the legal limit in Alaska.”

Lapp is now in custody on a $1 million bail, and has been charged with DUI, manslaughter, and second-degree murder. The full article written by Fox has more details including some input from some of Gomez’s commanding officers. Please give it a read if you’d like to learn more.