KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 253

Statewide News – 07/25/24

Human Remains Found in Millcreek Canyon

Some human remains found in Millcreek Canyon may belong to a pair of people who went missing during June floods in Grand County.

While the remains haven’t been officially identified by medical professionals, authorities in the area have been searching for Ray and Maranda Ankofski from Texas in the same area the remains were discovered.

The remains found on Monday will be sent to the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office for an official confirmation and possible cause of death.

Provo Soldier Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver in Alaska

A soldier from Provo has unfortunately died after being struck by an alleged drunk driver while in Alaska.

Officials have identified the soldier as Pfc. Arturo Alejandro Gomez, 29, of Provo, Utah, who was an infantryman assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division.

The driver, Brianna Lapp, 31, reportedly crashed into multiple cars and a fence before running over Gomez. Lapp has been charged with DUI, manslaughter, and murder.

Winter Olympics Officially Returning to Salt Lake City

The Winter Olympic Games will officially return to Salt Lake City in 2034. The International Olympic Commitee made the announcement Wednesday morning.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall have been meeting with members of the IOC in Paris for the official announcement.

The Olympic Games in Paris will kick off July 27 with the opening ceremony. Meanwhile, the French Alps will host the 2030 Winter Olympic Games.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 07/25/24

Victim’s Family Testify Against Convicted Utah Killer Taberon Honie

The family of a murdered Southern Utah woman have testified against the convicted killer of the case as his execution approaches.

The family of Claudia Benn during Taberon Honie’s commutation hearing, saying he “earned his death sentence.”

Honie told the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole that he’s changed while in prison, and that he is no longer a threat to the public. Honie’s execution by lethal injection is still scheduled for Aug. 8 and is the first execution in Utah since 2010.

Other

Stockton is finally better after dealing with one of the worst stomach flu bugs. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for Andy Griffin, who is currently dealing with his own medical issues. This means Stockton will be covering for his colleague, and Sunrise Stories will be limited to just four stories for the next few weeks. Don’t worry, it will be back to normal once Andy is better.

