Hurricane Police Offer Update on K-9 Rico

(Las Vegas, NV) -- The Hurricane Police Department is offering a positive update on the status of K-9, currently undergoing treatment at a veterinary clinic in Las Vegas. This after he was stabbed in the neck during an officer-involved shooting Monday night.

According to a Facebook post from Rico's officer-partner

"Riko is doing good and progressing all the time. He is too tough and stubborn to let this keep him down too long. He can move around a little but it takes all of his energy. Thank you to everyone that has reached out and sent their prayers, good vibes, and thoughts. They are felt and appreciated. Still not sure what muscular, nerve or neurological damage of any kind happened..."

