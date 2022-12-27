Suspect Dead After Hurricane Police Shooting, Police K-9 Now Stable
UPDATE: Hurricane Police confirms K-9 Rico is now in stable condition
(Hurricane, UT) -- A suspect is dead after being shot by Hurricane police on Monday. The Hurricane Police Department issued an advisory around 9:30 p.m. for an incident in the area of 2400 West and 250 North. The advisory said the sole suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. A police K9 has also been critically wounded and was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic in Las Vegas for care.
