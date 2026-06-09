The Numbers Are In: Washington County Graduation Rates By School

As the school year comes to a close in Washington County, thousands of students are turning the page from classrooms, finals, and senior activities to graduation ceremonies and summer plans. Preliminary numbers from the Washington County School District show 2,951 graduates in the Class of 2026, out of a total cohort of 3,189 students. That puts the districtwide preliminary graduation rate at 92.54%, giving families, teachers and administrators a strong early snapshot of how the graduating class performed.

The Numbers

Career Tech High posted the highest preliminary rate in the district at 99.27%, with 136 graduates out of 137 students. Crimson Cliffs High was close behind at 97.14%, followed by Enterprise High at 96.51% and Desert Hills High at 94.79%. Several other schools also finished above 90%, including Snow Canyon High at 92.92%, Water Canyon High at 92.31%, Pine View High at 91.71%, Utah Online High at 90.28% and Dixie High at 90.12%. Hurricane High came in at 89.56%, while Millcreek High reported a preliminary rate of 78.57%.

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District officials noted these numbers are still very early and have not been fully cleaned up, meaning final graduation rates could change as data is reviewed and verified. Still, the early numbers offer a reason to celebrate another graduating class moving on from Washington County schools. For seniors, graduation marks the end of one chapter and the start of another, whether that means college, technical training, military service, church service, or entering the workforce.

Grads Are Rad

With nearly 3,000 graduates districtwide, Washington County’s Class of 2026 is closing out the year with strong preliminary completion numbers and plenty of reasons for the community to celebrate.