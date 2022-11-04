3 Southern Utah Homes That Will Blow Your Mind

3 Southern Utah luxury homes that rival anything in the country

#1: 1500 E Split Rock Dr #138

Asking Price: $5,499,000

Artistic creativity in construction makes this one of the most iconic builds in the entire country seamlessly combining the red mountain backdrop of southern Utah to fine craftsmanship inside the home. Check out the sellers descriptions:

Literally born from lava using 3400 sticks of dynamite, this jaw-dropping 'Reserve at Entrada' estate will be discussed long after your next gathering! Sold fully furnished*, and boasting the single most stunning Snow Canyon view available, this home stuns from approach bridge and grotto to entry rotunda, 20' arced glass wall, resort-style pool, and perfectly appointed Southwestern architecture... As you approach the massive art piece revolving-style front door, you've crossed an enormous steel bridge above a rushing river. You'll be instantly struck by the expansive Snow Canyon view across miles of ancient lava fields and a gorgeous, massive rotunda with domed glass overhead and S-shaped glass to your left. On the main level, you'll enjoy one guest suite, an elegant owner's suite, a kitchen, a dramatic yet sleek living area, laundry room, and large pantry. The lower level boasts a fantastic 12-seat theater, full kitchen, massive living area for entertaining, and two more guest suites. Stay cozy with 7 fireplaces throughout the estate. Beyond the mind-blowing pool and lounge area, you'll choose from 3 hot tubs, multiple firepits, and endless meditative nooks and crannies with unique viewpoints of the surrounding landscape and critters that frequent the area. Don't forget the incredible casita that trumps the quality of most small homes! This is more than a luxury home - it's a luxury experience. Schedule your private viewing today, and please plan for one hour *minimum* to take it all in at even the most basic level.

Property facts:

5 Beds, 8 Bath, 11,134 sq feet, 1.08 acre lot, theater, multiple hot tub, pool.

Listing, description and more pictures:

#2: 405 E Nichols Peak RD, Washington, Ut.

Asking price: $10,000,000

Ringing up at over $1000 a square foot this superhome is 9300 square feet and rests on a 27 acre private mountain. Featuring 4 luxury suites, 7 bathrooms, a 7 car garage and a private helipad you’ll love to entertain friends and family and enjoy the infinity pool, pickleball courts and par 3 golf hole. This home is a masterpiece and lands it the title for single most expensive piece of residential real estate in Washington county this month.

Property Facts:

4 Beds, 7 Bath, 9388 square feet, Built 2022(still under construction), lot: 27.72 acres.

Listing, description and more pictures:

#3: 90 W Triple Crown Ln, Washington, Ut

Asking Price $7,490,000

Check out the largest home currently on the market weighing in at a whopping 13,335 square feet. This behemoth even has a mote (almost), and you will feel like a true king overlooking your 7 acre kingdom complete with with your own horse stable(3500 additional square feet), lake, indoor basketball court, indoor gym, 30 person movie theater, pool, bar and tennis courts. This 2010 build comes in at a bargain at $561 a squarefoot, almost half the price per square foot as our our #2 featured super mansion.

Property Facts: 7 Bed, 8 bath, 7.31 acre lot. 13,335 square feet, 7 car garage. Pool, spa, basketball court(indoor), gym(indoor), tennis courts, ½ acre pond, Gazebo/pavillion, 3500 square foot horse barn.

Listing, description and more pictures:

