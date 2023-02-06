Your Own Personal Park? This Huge House Has An Amazing Backyard

Ah, a nice afternoon (like today), when you can pack the family up in the SUV and take them to the park. Just gotta pack a lunch, sunscreen, snacks, drinks, a blanket, camp chairs, paper towels and various other accessories to make the trip a success.

And just when you get there, little Brittany needs to use the bathroom. Ugh! What's the point?

Unless that amazing park, with the playground, splash pad, pool and pickleball court in in YOUR OWN backyard!

That's right, there is a house (actually several) right here in St. George that has an amazing backyard that means you may never have to go to the park again.

Located at 3955 Quarry Drive (at the south end of Little Valley), this $2.45 million-dollar house is actually nearly four-years-old and features seven bedrooms and 5,660-square feet of living space.

But that back yard. Oh my!

The lot is over an acre and the large grassy area is adorned with a pickle ball court, a playground, a splash pad and it also includes a large pool with a basketball hoop set up in the pool for summer fun.

It is almost literally a city park, except the person that buys this place will get to decide who comes in and who stays out.

Of course, it's worth mentioning that this house is for sale. It can be yours for a cool 2 1/2 million denaros. The yard alone is easily worth that much!

Check it out (All photos by Red Rock Realty):