Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 3 events that you can go to this weekend with the family!

Cotton Days:

This weekend just so happens to be part of the Washington City Cotton Days Celebration. There are several events to choose from going through Sunday.

Friday April 28

Spend the night with the Historical Society! Tonight at 6 p.m. at Veterans Park there will be an ice cream social, museum tours, and wagon rides to the Coving ton Home .

Afterward, there will be a movie in the park where people are invited to bring blankets and chairs for Moana at 7:30 p.m. There will be vendors and food at Veterans Park so arrive early enough to grab some food and find a good place to sit.

Saturday April 29

You’ll have to get up pretty early but there is breakfast available with the Lion’s Club at 7 a.m. at Veterans Park. All funds will go toward the community in the form of community service projects, scholarships, and sight programs.

At the same time, the annual 5K will be taking place at Sullivan Virgin River Soccer Park. Participants can run the Virgin River Trail and then get a pancake breakfast voucher.

The Mayor’s Historical Walk takes place at 7:30 a.m. Washington City Mayor Kress Staheli will be presenting historical sites during the guided walk. The walk will begin at the old museum on Telegraph St.

There will be a parade at 9 a.m. on Telegraph St. Come early and grab your spot to hear the Mayor’s Choice Award and the Best Themed Award.

Cotton Fest is the official birthday celebration of Washington City. Head to Veterans Park for a morning of games, dance performances, vendor booths, bounce houses, a heritage show, and tractor pulls.

Sunday April 30

Learn about Utah’s Pioneer women with the Sunday Fireside event. Held at the Old School Museum, there will be a tour at 6 p.m. and a chance to hear about the Dixie Cotton Mission Women of Washington City. There will be a chance to mingle and enjoy refreshments afterward.

City of St. George Arbor Day Celebration:

Add some trees to the local landscape with the City of St. George. On Saturday, the city will be at J.C. Snow Park for two hours beginning at 9 a.m. to plant trees. See more about Arbor Day here .

Market At Tuacahn

Head over to Ivins this Saturday and see what local vendors have to offer. The market is a four-hour event with breakfast available until noon at the Tuacahn Café. The vendors will be artisans and crafters.