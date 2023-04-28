3 Things To Do In St. George This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 3 events that you can go to this weekend with the family!
Cotton Days:
This weekend just so happens to be part of the Washington City Cotton Days Celebration. There are several events to choose from going through Sunday.
Friday April 28
- Spend the night with the Historical Society! Tonight at 6 p.m. at Veterans Park there will be an ice cream social, museum tours, and wagon rides to the Covington Home.
- Afterward, there will be a movie in the park where people are invited to bring blankets and chairs for Moana at 7:30 p.m. There will be vendors and food at Veterans Park so arrive early enough to grab some food and find a good place to sit.
Saturday April 29
- You’ll have to get up pretty early but there is breakfast available with the Lion’s Club at 7 a.m. at Veterans Park. All funds will go toward the community in the form of community service projects, scholarships, and sight programs.
- At the same time, the annual 5K will be taking place at Sullivan Virgin River Soccer Park. Participants can run the Virgin River Trail and then get a pancake breakfast voucher.
- The Mayor’s Historical Walk takes place at 7:30 a.m. Washington City Mayor Kress Staheli will be presenting historical sites during the guided walk. The walk will begin at the old museum on Telegraph St.
- There will be a parade at 9 a.m. on Telegraph St. Come early and grab your spot to hear the Mayor’s Choice Award and the Best Themed Award.
- Cotton Fest is the official birthday celebration of Washington City. Head to Veterans Park for a morning of games, dance performances, vendor booths, bounce houses, a heritage show, and tractor pulls.
Sunday April 30
- Learn about Utah’s Pioneer women with the Sunday Fireside event. Held at the Old School Museum, there will be a tour at 6 p.m. and a chance to hear about the Dixie Cotton Mission Women of Washington City. There will be a chance to mingle and enjoy refreshments afterward.
City of St. George Arbor Day Celebration:
- Add some trees to the local landscape with the City of St. George. On Saturday, the city will be at J.C. Snow Park for two hours beginning at 9 a.m. to plant trees. See more about Arbor Day here.
Market At Tuacahn
- Head over to Ivins this Saturday and see what local vendors have to offer. The market is a four-hour event with breakfast available until noon at the Tuacahn Café. The vendors will be artisans and crafters.
