3 Things To Do In St. George This Weekend

3 Things To Do In St. George This Weekend

Canva

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 3 events that you can go to this weekend with the family! 

Cotton Days: 

This weekend just so happens to be part of the Washington City Cotton Days Celebration. There are several events to choose from going through Sunday. 

Friday April 28 

  • Spend the night with the Historical Society! Tonight at 6 p.m. at Veterans Park there will be an ice cream social, museum tours, and wagon rides to the Covington Home.  
  • Afterward, there will be a movie in the park where people are invited to bring blankets and chairs for Moana at 7:30 p.m. There will be vendors and food at Veterans Park so arrive early enough to grab some food and find a good place to sit.  

Saturday April 29  

  • You’ll have to get up pretty early but there is breakfast available with the Lion’s Club at 7 a.m. at Veterans Park. All funds will go toward the community in the form of community service projects, scholarships, and sight programs.  
  • At the same time, the annual 5K will be taking place at Sullivan Virgin River Soccer Park. Participants can run the Virgin River Trail and then get a pancake breakfast voucher.  
  • The Mayor’s Historical Walk takes place at 7:30 a.m. Washington City Mayor Kress Staheli will be presenting historical sites during the guided walk. The walk will begin at the old museum on Telegraph St. 
  • There will be a parade at 9 a.m. on Telegraph St. Come early and grab your spot to hear the Mayor’s Choice Award and the Best Themed Award.  
  • Cotton Fest is the official birthday celebration of Washington City. Head to Veterans Park for a morning of games, dance performances, vendor booths, bounce houses, a heritage show, and tractor pulls.  

Sunday April 30 

  • Learn about Utah’s Pioneer women with the Sunday Fireside event. Held at the Old School Museum, there will be a tour at 6 p.m. and a chance to hear about the Dixie Cotton Mission Women of Washington City. There will be a chance to mingle and enjoy refreshments afterward. 

City of St. George Arbor Day Celebration: 

  • Add some trees to the local landscape with the City of St. George. On Saturday, the city will be at J.C. Snow Park for two hours beginning at 9 a.m. to plant trees. See more about Arbor Day here. 

Market At Tuacahn 

  • Head over to Ivins this Saturday and see what local vendors have to offer. The market is a four-hour event with breakfast available until noon at the Tuacahn Café. The vendors will be artisans and crafters. 

 

Historical Places To Visit In Southern Utah

If you're a history nerd like me, you'll love visiting these historical places in Southern Utah.
Filed Under: cotton days, southern utah, Tuacahn, Washington City
Categories: Articles, kdxu news, local news, Southern Utah News, St. George City
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KDXU 890 & 92.5