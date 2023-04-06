4-Year-Old Boy Critically Hurt After Car vs. Bike Crash in Hurricane

(Hurricane, UT) -- A 4-year-old boy who was riding his bike is in critical condition after being struck by a car Thursday night along 180 North between 3700 West and 3900 West in Hurricane. Police say a car was westbound on 180 North and sun glare obscured the driver's vision, causing a crash between the car and the bike. The boy has been rushed to St. George Regional Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the car that hit the boy is cooperating with investigators and called 9-1-1 to report the accident.

At this time the accident is still being investigated and the Washington County Accident Reconstruction team has been called in to assist.

