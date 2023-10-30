Two young lives were tragically taken away in a fatal car crash in St. George on October 29.

The SGPD responded to reports of a black sedan veering off Dixie Drive and into a metal power pole. The vehicle was carrying a 36-year-old male driver, and two children.

Anthony and Emilio Romero sadly succumbed to their injuries from the car crash, and their driver/father is still in the hospital with serious injuries.

The SGPD released a statement on their Facebook page that gives the details of the incident.

The SGPD said, “On October 29, 2023 at approximately 5:18 pm, the St George 911 Communications Center received a report of a black sedan that had crashed into a power pole. Witnesses and passerbys recognized that there were two severely injured children in the back seat and immediately took action by breaking windows to get the children out. The children were not breathing when they were removed from the car. These heroic individuals began life saving measures on the children. The two male children, ages 4 and 9, tragically died from their injuries.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Romero family and confirms the identities of the two children lost in the aftermath of the tragic crash.

The page said, “Hello everyone, in these sad moments The family Romero lost two precious life’s on Oct 29,2023 due to a car accident, the father as well in the ICU recovering from injuries. These two children lit up everyone’s world that would walk in it, we would appreciate any donations to help the Romero’s family at this time with the funeral expenses and hospital expenses. Thank you for time and may god bless you all.”

The SGPD offered their condolences to the Romero family as they deal with such catastrophic loss.

The SGPD said, “We mourn the loss of these two young children in such a tragic accident and we offer our condolences to the family, first responders, witnesses and hospital staff. Those who assisted made every effort to provide life saving measures to both young boys, and we appreciate those efforts.”

The father of the two boys is currently in the ICU receiving treatment. We’ll provide updates as the situation continues to develop.

We give our thoughts and prayers to the Romero family as they deal with their loss.

Stay safe out there.