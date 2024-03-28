Officials from WorldSprings broke ground on a $60 million resort near Zion National Park on March 25 which is expected to have over 50 bodies of water.

Zion Canyon Hot Springs will feature 53 bodies of water, 32 of which will be natural hot springs, and the other 21 will be a combination of cold plunge pools, barrel saunas, mineral pools, and will also have a large freshwater pool and whirlpool.

The resort will span nearly 15 acres and has been in development for years. In an article from Carter Williams of KSL, Christian Henny, the President of Zion Canyon Hot Springs, said the resort will be located 20 miles West of Zion’s southern entrance in La Verkin near the Pah Tempe Hot Springs.

Washington County Water Conservancy District offered a deal with a rate of 2,000 gallons of natural hot spring water per minute to support the resort, but Henny said they’re planning on using other methods to obtain the millions of gallons of water to run the resort.

On top of the hot springs and other bodies of water, the resort will also feature various shopping options, restaurants, bars, cabanas, and locker rooms with over 1,100 lockers for use.

Zion Canyon Hot Springs is expected to open in Fall 2025, and along with the new Black Desert Resort in Ivins, it seems like there will be plenty of options for tourists in Southern Utah.

More details on the resort can be found in Carter Williams’ article on KSL with more comments from Christian Henny of Zion Canyon Hot Springs.

