A Local Favorite Is Closing Down

From their salads, to their sandwiches, the hot rolls... The CHOCOLATE CAKE. It's all going away, and I'm not happy about it.

Magleby's, a favorite in St. George, is closing it's doors December 22, 2022.

Magelby's is located on Auto Mall Drive (Formerly Hilton Drive) inside the Desert Garden Inn, between the new Chick-Fil-A, and Stephen Wade Auto Dealerships.

If you have any gift cards for Magleby's, you have just a few days left to use them before they're void forever! I suggest buying HUNDREDS of dollars worth of their chocolate cake. It is better than (word I can't say here).

My mom is always buying the cake and sharing it with her friends. I don't know how to break the news to her just yet... She'll be crushed!

No word yet on what restaurant will be taking Magleby's place, but we can rule out Cheesecake Factory! (I still have extremely high hopes that in the near future we will be blessed with a glorious Cheesecake Factory.)

