Here Are The New Fire Rules in Dixie National Forest

Dixie National Forest: Fire Restrictions Lifted

Fire restrictions are being lifted across the Dixie National Forest after a much-needed stretch of rain helped reduce wildfire danger across Southern Utah.

Utah's Wildfire Crisis: A Record-Breaking Season

The change comes after one of Utah’s most destructive fire seasons in years. By early August, wildfires statewide had burned more than 500,000 acres, only the second time in modern Utah history that the total had crossed that threshold. Southern and central Utah saw several major fires, including the Sawmill Fire in Iron County and the massive Widemouth 2 Fire farther north, which surpassed 100,000 acres.

The Double-Edged Sword of Rain: Flood Risks Arise

But the same monsoon pattern that helped firefighters also created a second threat: flooding.

Flash Flood Warnings in Burn Areas: A Growing Concern

Heavy summer storms repeatedly triggered flash flood warnings across Southern Utah, especially in burn-scar areas where vegetation had been stripped away, and soil could no longer absorb water as effectively. The National Weather Service warned that recent wildfire zones were particularly vulnerable to runoff, debris flows and mudslides.

Impact of Heavy Rain: Community Disruptions and Damage

That pattern continued through the end of August. On Monday, heavy rain caused flooding in and around Springdale, where the Virgin River swelled significantly, and damaged some homes and roads near Zion National Park.

Fighting Fire with Rain: A Temporary Respite

The upside is that the widespread rainfall also soaked vegetation and raised soil moisture enough to ease immediate fire danger. Earlier monsoonal storms had already slowed fire activity around the state, and this week’s wetter weather provided another round of relief heading into September.

Returning to Nature: Activities Resumed with Caution

With conditions improving, Dixie National Forest officials are removing seasonal fire restrictions, meaning campfires and other activities previously limited by the order can resume where normally allowed. Still, officials are urging visitors not to become complacent. Southern Utah can dry out quickly, and even after heavy rain, grasses and brush can become flammable again within days.

A Summer of Extremes: From Wildfires to Flooding

The summer of 2026 has reminded everyone how quickly conditions can swing in the desert Southwest: from wildfire to flash flooding, and now, finally, to a temporary break in both.

Understanding Dixie National Forest: An Overview

Dixie National Forest covers nearly 2 million acres across Southern Utah, stretching through parts of Washington, Iron, Kane, Garfield, Piute and Wayne counties. To put that in perspective, the forest is larger than the state of Delaware and is roughly three times the size of Rhode Island. That enormous footprint means fire restrictions can affect everything from campgrounds near Cedar City and Brian Head to recreation areas around Pine Valley, Boulder Mountain and the high country near Bryce Canyon.