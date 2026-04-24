The music world and the Southern Utah community are mourning the loss of a legend. Alan Ralph Osmond, the visionary leader and eldest performing member of the iconic Osmond family, passed away peacefully at his home in Lehi on April 20, 2026, at the age of 76. Surrounded by his wife, Suzanne, and their eight sons, Alan concluded a courageous 40-year battle with multiple sclerosis.

Family and fans will gather in Orem, Utah, to honor Alan’s remarkable life, with public viewings scheduled for Friday, May 1, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and again on Saturday morning, May 2, from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. The funeral service will follow immediately on Saturday at 12:00 PM at the Suncrest Stake Center, located at 95 North 600 West in Orem. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the missionary fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a gesture that reflects Alan’s lifelong devotion to his faith and his desire to share its message with the world.

FAMILY LEGACY

Alan is survived by his devoted wife of over 50 years, Suzanne Pinegar Osmond, and their eight sons: Michael, Nathan, Doug, David, Scott, Jon, Alex, and Tyler. His legacy also lives on through his 30 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his siblings Virl, Tom, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Jimmy, and Marie, with whom he shared a lifetime of music and memories. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Olive Osmond, and his brother Wayne, who passed away in 2025.

CLEAN CUT IMAGE

While Donny and Marie often stood in the brightest spotlights, Alan was the engine that made the Osmond machine run. As the founding member of the Osmond Brothers, he transformed a local barbershop quartet into a global phenomenon that once outsold Elvis and the Beatles in a single year. Alan was more than just a performer; he was a creative pioneer and a savvy businessman. He co-wrote heavy-hitting tracks like "Crazy Horses," a song so gritty it challenged the group's "clean-cut" image and remains a rock cult classic today. Behind the scenes, he served as a principal producer for The Donny & Marie Show and co-founded the legendary "Stadium of Fire" in Provo, an event that became a cornerstone of American Independence Day celebrations.

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Even after his 1987 MS diagnosis, Alan’s spirit remained unbroken. His famous mantra, “I may have MS, but MS does not have me,” inspired millions facing chronic illness. He lived with a "one-step" philosophy, choosing joy and faith over bitterness even as the disease took a physical toll. Alan Osmond leaves behind a legacy of discipline, deep religious conviction, and an unwavering love for his family. He was the protector of his siblings and the patriarch of a new generation, proving that a life well-lived is measured not by the awards on the shelf, but by the light left behind in the hearts of others.