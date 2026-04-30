Here’s How Little Drug Use Happens in Utah

Utah continues to stand out nationally when it comes to low drug use, and that trend is especially noticeable here in Southern Utah.

LEAST IMPACTED STATE

According to a new study from WalletHub, Utah ranks last in the nation for overall drug use, meaning it has the lowest levels compared to every other state. The report looked at factors like drug use rates, overdose data, and law enforcement metrics, and Utah consistently came in as one of the least impacted states.

BETTER THAN THE WASATCH

From a Southern Utah perspective, that aligns with what many communities are seeing on the ground. Areas like Washington County and St. George tend to report lower overall crime and drug-related issues compared to larger metro areas along the Wasatch Front. While exact yearly arrest totals fluctuate, local law enforcement data have historically shown drug offenses make up a smaller share of overall crime in Washington County, especially when compared to statewide trends.

BETTER THAN THE NEIGHBORS

That doesn’t mean the issue doesn’t exist; it absolutely does. Utah officials and law enforcement continue to warn about the presence of drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl moving through the region, often along major corridors like Interstate 15. But compared to neighboring states like Nevada and Colorado, both of which rank much higher for drug use, Utah’s numbers remain significantly lower.

STRONG COMMUNITY TIES

Experts say a combination of factors may contribute to Utah’s lower rates, including strong community ties, cultural influences, and prevention efforts. At the same time, the WalletHub report emphasizes that even states with lower usage still need to focus on treatment and education to prevent future problems.

STABLE AREA OF THE STATE

For Southern Utah, the takeaway is encouraging. While growth continues across Washington County, the region still maintains a reputation as one of the safer, more stable areas in the state. And in today’s environment, that’s something worth recognizing and protecting.