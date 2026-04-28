Southern Utah Hockey Fans Are Split: VGK or Utah Mammoth?

The NHL’s newest regional rivalry is already hitting close to home for fans in Southern Utah, and it’s forcing a fun but real question: Are you still rolling with the Vegas Golden Knights, or are you all-in on the Utah Mammoth?

STANLEY CUP CHAMPS OR IN-STATE LOYALTY?

For years, many hockey fans in places like St. George and Cedar City naturally gravitated toward the Vegas Golden Knights. They’re close, they’ve been successful, and they gave Southern Utah its first real taste of nearby NHL hockey. But now, with the arrival of the Utah Mammoth, loyalties are starting to shift and, in some cases, get traded in. Literally.

JERSEY SWAP

In one of the most talked-about promotions of the young rivalry, the Mammoth offered fans a chance to swap their Golden Knights jerseys for brand-new Utah sweaters ahead of a playoff game. The response was massive, with hundreds, if not thousands, lining up to make the switch. The promotion wasn’t just about free gear; it was a symbolic moment showing how quickly Utah is building its own hockey identity. And it came with a little humor, too.

GOOD-NATURED RIVALRY

Some fans joked it was “taking out the garbage,” while others saw it as a friendly jab at their Nevada neighbors. But in a classy twist, the old Vegas jerseys aren’t just being tossed aside; they’re being donated to organizations in Las Vegas, turning the rivalry into something that still gives back.

From a Southern Utah perspective, this is where things get interesting. Vegas is still the closer, more established team with a Stanley Cup pedigree. But Utah? It’s the home team now. It’s the one you can drive to, wear proudly, and feel like you’re part of from day one. And that’s the pull.

CHOOSING SIDES

This jersey swap might seem like a gimmick on the surface, but it’s actually something bigger. It’s the start of a regional rivalry that runs right through Southern Utah, where fans are no longer just watching hockey; they’re choosing sides.

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And if the turnout was any indication, more than a few are ready to go all-in on the Mammoth.